George Ezra - „Gold Rush Kid“-Tour 2022 (Australien/Neuseeland)

Lighting Director: Chris Taylor.

Licht-/Set-Design: Cate Carter.

Production Manager: Jake Vernum.

Verwendetes Equipment: 38 x Robe BMFL WashBeam; 2 x Robe Forte; 5 x Robe LEDWash 600; 11 x Robe MegaPointe; 2 x Robe RoboSpot; 1 x MA Lighting GrandMA2; 1 x Showtex-Backdrop.

Lieferanten: MPH Productions; Showscreens; Spot-Light Systems.

Setlist

(2. November 2022 - Riverstage - Brisbane, Australien)

Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)

Cassy O’

Get Away

Gold Rush Kid

Pretty Shining People

Barcelona

Saviour

Did You Hear The Rain?

Hold My Girl

Sweetest Human Being Alive

In The Morning

Manila

All My Love

Green Green Grass

Blame It On Me

Paradise

Budapest

Dance All Over Me

Shotgun

(Fotos: Louise Stickland/Paul Clarke)

www.robe.cz