George Ezra - „Gold Rush Kid“-Tour 2022 (Australien/Neuseeland)
Lighting Director: Chris Taylor.
Licht-/Set-Design: Cate Carter.
Production Manager: Jake Vernum.
Verwendetes Equipment: 38 x Robe BMFL WashBeam; 2 x Robe Forte; 5 x Robe LEDWash 600; 11 x Robe MegaPointe; 2 x Robe RoboSpot; 1 x MA Lighting GrandMA2; 1 x Showtex-Backdrop.
Lieferanten: MPH Productions; Showscreens; Spot-Light Systems.
Setlist
(2. November 2022 - Riverstage - Brisbane, Australien)
Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)
Cassy O’
Get Away
Gold Rush Kid
Pretty Shining People
Barcelona
Saviour
Did You Hear The Rain?
Hold My Girl
Sweetest Human Being Alive
In The Morning
Manila
All My Love
Green Green Grass
Blame It On Me
Paradise
Budapest
Dance All Over Me
Shotgun
(Fotos: Louise Stickland/Paul Clarke)
