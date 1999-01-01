Elation KL Panel XL available in IP65 version

Elation Professional’s full-color-spectrum soft light KL Panel XL is now available in an IP65 version, the KL Panel XL IP. The fixture’s IP65 design means the KL Panel XL IP can be used in a wider range of applications and locations.

Suitable for use in both indoor and outdoor settings, it is a soft light solution especially for on-location applications. Its weatherproof design allows it to function properly in harsh environments and adverse conditions, eliminating the need for frequent cleaning and maintenance.

(Photos: Elation Professional)

www.elationlighting.com