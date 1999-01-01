EAW introduces new MKC Series coaxial loudspeakers

Joining its array of integration solutions, Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) announces its new MKC Series 2-way coaxial loudspeakers. Available in four models - MKC50, MKC60, MKC80 and MKC120 - this new line is designed for a variety of applications.

With various ways to configure and deploy each model, system designers and consultants will have a plethora of solutions for multiple applications. From restaurants and bars, to houses of worship and performing arts centers, the MKC line is designed for audio professionals who want to provide audio in small- and medium-sized spaces. The additional monitoring capabilities of the MKC50 and MKC60, as well as the pole mount options of the MKC80 and MKC120, also make these loudspeakers solutions for production companies.

The MKC line offers a full suite of driver sizes for audio professionals working any sized installation, application or configuration. MKC also features multitap transformer options that provide solutions for distributed and fill systems.

The MKC Series products are equipped with Focusing and Dyno technology, as well as beamwidth matched crossovers, propriety concentric technology, a new port design (MKC50 and MKC60) and CSA technology (MKC80 and MKC120). Greybox settings for each model also come preloaded with UXA4401 and UXA4403 amplifiers.

Each MKC Series product has available accessories that make for easy installation and deployment, such as the Pan & Tilt Bracket shipped with the MKC50 and MKC60. The enclosures can also be deployed in either horizontal or vertical orientations, with additional deployment options including ceiling brackets. MKC80 and MKC120 accessories include a U-Bracket, ceiling bracket and heavy-duty Pan & Tilt bracket.

The full MKC line is available in black or white. Inherent weather resistance when used under cover also makes the MKC line fit for temporary outdoor use. Additional WP Models are available for sound designers who have long-term outdoor installations.

(Photos: Eastern Acoustic Works)

www.eaw.com