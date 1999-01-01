David March

Looking to expand its UK activities further and strengthen the UK operation, ROE Visual has appointed David March as Business Development Director Live Events/Rental for the UK. The subsidiary ROE Visual UK sales office offers direct support and service in the regional market to enhance and grow ROE Visual’s sales opportunities in the UK.

David March brings a wealth of experience and a broad network of lighting designers to the team. Throughout his career in the live event business, he has gained in-depth insights into both the creative, technical as well as commercial side of our industry. His career spans work experience at AED, VER, Green Hippo, and 4wall. March started his work at ROE Visual UK just before the ISE exhibition.

(Photo: ROE Visual)

www.roevisual.com