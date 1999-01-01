Christie HS Series laser projectors selected for dome experience in Ho Chi Minh City

Christie HS Series 1DLP laser projectors brought to life the fictional planet of “Nebula”, offering immersive visuals in a dome set up within Dam Sen Cultural Park, an amusement park in Vietnam’s capital Ho Chi Minh City.

Titled “Nebula - The Elemental Lighting Planet”, this audiovisual showcase took place in an inflatable dome measuring 15 metres (49 feet) in diameter and 8 metres (26 feet) in height. It employed various technologies including several Christie D20WU-HS laser projectors, interactive lighting, laser effects, and realistic props to transport visitors to a universe inspired by “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

The concept was conceived and executed by Christie’s partner Alta Media, which specializes in systems integration, digital content, and show entertainment technology. “Nebula” tells the story of the four elements - air, earth, water, and fire - which are seamlessly weaved together using various technologies to create a show featuring an idyllic universe, planets, and the trees of soul and life that bind everything together.

“Among the highlights of this show were projections accomplished by Christie D20WU-HS projectors installed on opposite sides of the dome”, says Tai Hoang, co-founder and CEO of Alta Media. “Each projector was equipped with a Navitar fisheye lens and we were able to fill the dome with images by placing the projectors about 1.8 metres (6 feet) from the ground.” Hoang notes that the entire production of this project from conceptualization to installation was completed within ten working days.

(Photos: Alta Media)

www.christiedigital.com