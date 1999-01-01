Chauvet releases new LED ellipsoidal spotlight

With an RGBAL engine that delivers colors and whites (it has a CRI of 93), plus an integrated 25-50 degree zoom lens, Chauvet Professional’s new Ovation E-2 FC compact LED ellipsoidal spotlight is suited for small and mid-sized applications.

Weighing in at under 15 lbs. and measuring 18.1 x 12.2 x 17.5 inches (461 x 310 x 445 mm), the fixture puts out 1107 lux at 5 meters when used at its narrowest and 488 lux at 5 meters when used at its widest beam angle.

The Ovation E-2 FC features advanced optics, which means that in addition to rendering colors, it projects gobos to add depth to the design. A focus mode button allows one-touch focusing without the aid of a board operator. The new fixture also offers a Virtual Color Wheel and preset white CCTs, and can be controlled via DMX or RDM.

Other features in this ultra-quiet fixture include selectable PWM, +/- Green adjustment and emulated red-shift, a built-in gobo slot, electronic dimming, and USB ports for software updates.

(Photo: Chauvet Professional)

