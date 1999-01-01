Robe North America is distributing Avolites in the USA

As of November 1st, Robe North America (RNA) is the exclusive distributor for Avolites in the United States of America. The Davie, Florida-headquartered company will provide full sales, service (including warranty related), training, and technical support following Robe’s recent acquisition of the console and media server manufacturer.

Avolites USA product manager Brad White and product specialist Kade Behm will work alongside the Robe North America teams taking care of all things Avo related. Brad White brings over thirty years’ experience and passion consulting on the design and production of dynamic live and architectural events to RNA, the last ten of which have been dedicated to the sales and promotion of Avolites products.

Kade Behm has been a lighting professional for 29 years and an Avo user since 1996. For the last seven years, he has been Avo’s trainer and support in the USA. Behm started his career in nightclubs and moved on to touring and has lit everything from presidents to royalty, motorcycles to tractors, and everything in between. White and Behm will be working remotely and covering different regions of the USA, working alongside the existing RNA sales network.

(Photos: Robe North America)

