Imagine Dragons rock Roman Forum with 100 Chauvet fixtures from Zalight

Imagine Dragons’ concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome - the only Italian stop on the American band’s “Mercury World Tour” - was supported by a light and video show by the Milan design studio Blearred, featuring 100 Chauvet Professional Color Strike M motorized strobes from Zalight with service from Agora.

The Color Strike M fixtures were arranged on the upper frame of the three LED walls, as well as being aligned across the entire width of the stage deck and fixed to the trusses of the delay towers. From these positions, the multi-formatted fixtures unified the diverse elements of the production, which included two large vertical video walls, located stage left and stage right, as well a horizontal video wall that stretched across the entire stage.

The horizontally hung Color Strike M fixtures covered a range of different areas. The fixture’s IP65 rating was an essential feature, given that the show in front of 70,000 people was held outdoors. The Color Strike M’s two central light tubes provided ample output to light the large crowd. This was especially important at singalong moments - and there were plenty of those during the show.

(Photos: Chauvet Professional)

www.chauvetprofessional.com