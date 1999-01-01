Fraunhofer Cingo technology brings cinematic experiences to BMW automobiles

The new BMW 7 Series can be ordered with the BMW Theatre Screen and Fraunhofer Cingo technology for realistic headphone playback, turning the car into a rolling cinema. With 31.3 inches, the 8K BMW Theatre Screen in the rear of the BMW 7 Series is the largest display in a serial car today.

The enveloping sound is delivered by the car’s integrated surround sound system or through headphones. In this case, the Fraunhofer Cingo technology ensures the desired sound for the BMW Rear Seat Entertainment Experience.

Conventional headphone playback can only partially represent the spatial dimension of an acoustic scene. This means that you usually perceive sounds in your head only, and not as if they were positioned around you like in real life. Fraunhofer Cingo simulates a natural sound field in which virtual sound sources can be freely positioned.

This adds a new spatiality to audio content while keeping it free from any unwanted sound coloring. Passengers can enjoy a sound image through their headphones that is as spatial as the one from the premium speaker system.

Cingo has been integrated into the built-in Fire TV operating system of the Rear Seat Entertainment Experience, which is now available across all models of the BMW 7 Series. The Fraunhofer technology provides headphone playback of stereo and 5.1 surround sound for streamed content on apps like Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube.

(Photos: BMW/Fraunhofer IIS)

www.iis.fraunhofer.de