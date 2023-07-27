Alfalite LED screen installed at Norwegian School of Economics

Alfalite, the only European manufacturer of LED screens, announces its first project in Norway in collaboration with its partner Caverion. The Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) in Bergen has installed a 9 x 2 meter Alfalite ModularpixPro 1.5 LED screen with Orim (Optical Resin Injection Module) technology.

The installation was part of the renovation project of the NHH carried out by Caverion to improve energy efficiency and save costs by modernising the existing 12,000-square-metre building. Caverion’s total technical solutions delivery included heating and sanitation, ventilation and air conditioning, cooling, electricity, information and communication services, including AV, security and safety, and automation.

The Alfalite LED screen has been mounted in NHH’s biggest auditorium in Bergen. “We've answered our customers’ demand for a display by replacing four projectors with the Alfalite LED screen”, explains Torodd Lund, Business Development Manager AV, Caverion Norge AS. “This solution empowers NHH to seamlessly showcase content from three PCs side by side, enhancing the educational experience at the school.”

(Photos: Alfalite/Caverion/NHH)

www.alfalite.com