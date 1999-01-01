TDC training supports NIDA students and beyond

Technical Direction Company (TDC) has a newly focused training and support initiative to support students and graduates of the VET (Diploma of Live Production and Technical Services) and BFA (Technical Theatre and Stage Management) courses at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney. Students and graduates are given practical experience with a variety of today’s video technologies and entertainment industry best practice.

“TDC is one of NIDA’s major partners”, says Graham Henstock, director, Centre for Technology, Production and Management at the National Institute of Dramatic Art. “TDC regularly provide us with teaching assistance, technical expertise, and access to video equipment for live performance. TDC supports an annual scholarship for a student. TDC’s support has allowed all our students to learn and experience technology and new ways of working that wouldn’t otherwise be accessible.”

As the events industry is now returning to in-person and online events after the COVID pandemic, TDC highlights its training and development programme aimed at generating new talent and business opportunities. NIDA’s BFA (Technical Theatre and Stage Management) is a fifteen month course which places emphasis on practical experience with a module lasting three months that focuses on the theory and art of video design, basic video design principals in display technology and systems as well as planning, pre-visualisation and programming.

TDC carries out further training sessions, master classes and collaboration with loans equipment for the final module of the course, where students carry out their individual creative projects, designs and work experience. Technicians Declan Lodge and Harrison Dow, both graduates of the VET course at NIDA in Sydney, joined TDC in 2019. In their new roles, they worked on the latest projection mapping and LED technology across 27 sites at the biggest ever Vivid Sydney 2022.

“We work really closely with NIDA with training, lessons and technical support all the time”, says Drew Ferors, technical manager at TDC. “This year, we ended up taking on some secondments who were lucky enough to also secure a technical role within our ranks here at TDC. We pride ourselves on our training that we conduct at TDC and we are actively supporting and bringing in fresh talent into the industry.” There are a number of students attending the NIDA VET 12-month course each year. Each year, TDC is a benefactor of one of its students sponsoring their studies.

www.tdc.com.au