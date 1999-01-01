Olaf Sperwer

ROE Visual announces the appointment of Olaf Sperwer to engage with the broadcast- and film industry regarding virtual production-orientated projects. By bringing this broadcast expert on board, ROE Visual is now able to support and promote its technology-based solutions for this market.

Sperwer brings 25 years of experience in the international film- and broadcast business to ROE Visual, where he will actively work to translate the technical possibilities of LED-based solutions to support creative ideas. Identifying broadcast production as a key strategic area, ROE Visual is determined to strengthen its involvement in this market segment.

Based on his experience within the film- and broadcast industry, Olaf is apt at explaining and visualizing complex technology to creative teams, translating the advantages of using these in broadcast- and film productions. Before joining ROE Visual, Sperwer has worked as Executive Producer, VFX post-production, and Head of Virtual Production.

