Henry Packard is Martin Audio’s new Finance Director. Packard had previously been Financial Controller at parent company Focusrite, and already had close inside knowledge of loudspeaker specialist Martin Audio, having been heavily involved in the acquisition process when Martin Audio joined the Focusrite stable at the end of 2019.

Packard is looking forward to enhancing his knowledge of the recording/hobbyist market acquired at Focusrite with the live and installed sound solutions embodied by Martin Audio.

(Photo: Sophie Hoult)

www.martin-audio.com