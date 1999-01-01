Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen

Die Fotos stammen von den 311 Days, einer alljährlichen Konzert-Party der Band 311 im Park Theatre Las Vegas (Park MGM), die sich über zwei Abende im März 2022 erstreckte.

Lighting Designer: Bobby Grey (Notan Creative).

Lighting Director: Alex Paralueyous.

Verwendetes Equipment (Auszug): 60 x GLP Impression X4 Bar 20, 132 x GLP JDC1.

Das komplette Beleuchtungs- und Steuerungspaket wurde von 3G Productions (Las Vegas) geliefert.

 

(Fotos: Anthony Duty/Chelsea Hope/Josh Spodick/YOaVRa84)

 

www.glp.de

 

