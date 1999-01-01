PWL selects Astera Titan Tubes for Belgian-Dutch girl group K3

Currently on a 2022 theatre tour through Belgium and the Netherlands, “Giddy Up & Go” is the third song of the K3 set, and it features fifteen Astera Titan Tubes which are used as illuminated props in a collaboration between the tour’s lighting designer, Jeroen Opsteyn of Painting with Light (PWL), choreographer Tommy Gryson, the three K3 girls and twelve dancers. K3’s new show is managed and produced by Studio 100.

The lighting design and programming introduce fluidity and animation to the stage in the absence of video, as one of the early artistic decisions was to present the band in a more theatrical setting, focusing on them and making lighting central to the show’s visuality.

Opsteyn and Gryson both hit on the idea of changing the shape and perception of the performance space - just for one song - using Astera Titan Tubes as hand-held props, which Studio 100’s technical production manager Jan De Goeyse made happen.

Gryson worked out the dance moves step-by-step as Opsteyn and Niels Huybrechts (also from PWL) programmed multiple lighting colour and movement chases on the Titan Tubes using a GrandMA2 console.

The general lighting mood of the set is versatile and vibrant - from the heat of Latin America to the disco dancefloor to the classroom, most scenes include set pieces which are moved on and off stage by the dancers. This is Opsteyn’s sixth K3 tour and the third as lighting designer.

His relationship with the band and brand started via Painting with Light’s creative director Luc Peumans, who has worked with them and with Studio 100 on assorted projects for many years. This current K3 tour continues playing daily multiple weekender shows through the summer until December.

(Photos: Louise Stickland)

www.astera-led.com