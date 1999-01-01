Mike Novak

Calibre has appointed Mike Novak as Sales Director for North America. Novak is based in Buffalo, New York. He has taken up the position at Calibre from Daktronics, where he managed various verticals including Airport and Transit, Out-of-Home Advertising, Spectaculars and Reseller/AV groups, and developed new markets and revenue streams.

In just under a week, Novak will be present at the Calibre New Product Preview Showcase in-person and online event (9-10 June, Pavilion 1, Westgate Las Vegas), a stone’s throw from the adjacent InfoComm 2022 Pro AV trade show. The New Product Showcase follows a showing to its European customer base at the Optoma stand during ISE 2022 in Barcelona where Mike Novak was also present.

(Photo: Calibre UK)

