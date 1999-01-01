Martin Audio solution for ICGC Christ Temple East

A new 4,400-seat, three-storey church in the Ghanaian capital of Accra has been equipped with Martin Audio’s Wavefront Precision line array system. Part of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) sound consultancy and installation were undertaken by London-based Ghanaian production engineer and integrator Eben Awuah of Amson Audio.

“We earmarked four major systems and I was asked to give the pros and cons of each and explain which would be the better choice for the church”, says Awuah. He was then asked to undertake the complete installation. Knowing the system would need to reinforce a vast programme of music - from gospel voice choirs to full orchestras, rock‘n’roll bands and spoken word from celebrants, he recommended a WPC solution.

“We are the only church in Ghana with an opera group, a classical band, a harmonised choir and rock‘n’roll band”, he laughs. “WPC not only gave us more warmth than the other systems, but we needed a stronger lower end that we just couldn’t find elsewhere. It gave us that little bit of extra headroom with all the drivers hitting the right frequencies within the box, whereas I really struggled (with the other main system under consideration).” The entire system is run in 1-box resolution.

The system comprises two hangs of ten WPC elements and two hangs of eight. These are used in combination with hangs of six SXCF118 (1 x 18) cardioid subwoofers flown behind each hang. There is further ground stacked sub reinforcement of 12 SXH218 (2 x 18), set across the wide stage in blocks of 2-4-4-2. The line arrays are powered by ten iKON iK81s and the subs by five iK42s.

Twelve CDD8 are deployed as stage lip fills and finally twelve XE300s serve as floor monitors, powered by four iKON iK42 amplifiers. The support function rooms and ancillary areas in the building have their sound delivered by more than 140 Martin Audio C6.8T ceiling speakers. System design assistance came from Martin Audio Product Support Engineer Robin Dibble.

(Photos: ICGC Christ Temple)

