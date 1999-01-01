Cody James selects Chauvet for Killswitch Engage tour

Killswitch Engage’s 32-city “Atonement Tour” 2022 was lit by Cody James. The band’s longtime designer powered his Chauvet Professional anchored rig with a ChamSys MagicQ MQ250M and extra wing.

Strobing played a big part in James’ design vision for this busked show. He conjured up a varied mix of strobing looks, mixing in different colors and coming at the stage and audience from every conceivable angle with bright bursts of light.

“Strobing comes with the territory when you light this group”, says James. “Strobing in color is really out of necessity if I were to go to white every time I wanted to strobe during the show, I might as well build the entire show in full open white. I strobe from different directions, because I want everyone in the building to experience the show the same way, whether they’re standing directly in front of the stage, or on the side.”

The collection of lights, supplied by JDI Productions, included eight Maverick MK1 Hybrid and an equal number of MK1 Spot fixtures, as well as twelve Rogue FX-B units, ten Rogue R1 BeamWashes, and eight Strike 4 multi-format fixtures.

“I had a single MK1 Hybrid and MK1 Spot in a 5-foot HUD Truss on either downstage corner of the stage that I used for side light”, details James. “The twelve other pieces of these fixtures were upstage in three double stacked 8-foot HUD Truss sections. The MK1 Spots rode in the bottom row and the MK1 Hybrids ran across the top. I used the six spots for a lot of back light looks and the six Hybrids did most of the aerial work.”

“As for the Rogues, I had the FX-Bs mostly upstage to please the crowd with eye candy”, continues James. “The R1 BeamWash were in every spot I could fit them. I used them mainly as my stage wash to make sure I always had a decent amount of color saturation.”

On the subject of color, James went from bold mixes, such as purple and turquois to smooth monochromatic looks, sometimes split open by shafts of white light. With the band’s newer hits, he went with more stark color combinations, while sticking with more classic two-tone looks for the older songs.

(Photos: Chauvet Professional)

