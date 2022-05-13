ISE 2022 launches creative programme

The new home of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona will provide the canvas for a range of keynotes, projection mapping, and immersive installations harnessing the power of AV technology to create memorable experiences. ISE 2022 will take place at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía on 10-13 May 2022.

Refik Anadol, media artist and pioneer in the aesthetics of data and machine intelligence, will give the Opening Keynote Address at ISE 2022 (10 May). Anadol has created “In the Mind of Gaudí”, an immersive installation inspired by Casa Batlló and Antoni Gaudí’s work, showcased in the Gaudí Cube, the world’s first six-LED-wall room. It shows the different creative capacities of the combination of digital image, big data, and AI and explores new ways to bring digital art closer to the general public.

Alan Greenberg, CEO and co-founder of Illuminarium, will be exploring the technical challenges and the future as he maps out the “Next Generation of Immersive Entertainment” in his Keynote on 11 May.

Created and produced by Barcelona-based Flaix Studio, and running on Monday 9 May through to Wednesday 11 May at 21:00 each evening, the “I Rise” projection mapping at the Plaça d’Espanya explores the themes of hope, regeneration and renewal as the pro AV industry looks to return to more normal ways of working following the upheaval caused by the pandemic. Taking place on one of the iconic curved buildings on the Plaça d’Espanya by the Fira Montjuic - sister venue to ISE’s new home, the Fira Gran Vía - this 15-minute programme will loop over two hours on three successive nights.

A special event will happen on the façade of Casa Batlló on the evening of Saturday 7 May as a result of the collaboration between Refik Anadol, OFFF Barcelona - a festival of creativity, art and digital design - and ISE 2022. This event will mark a bridge between these two milestones in the digital arts and AV industry.

ISE has worked with Exhibition Hub to curate a virtual reality experience art installation which combines several of its immersive art experiences. A world first and one-of-a-kind, this digital art exhibition in Hall 2 (10-13 May) will animate iconic masterpieces from artists such as Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Frida Kahlo and Gustav Klimt. The 360° light and music show has been created with the support of AED Display, AV Stumpfl, AV-Drop/Showtex, Barco, Fluge, Lang and more.

www.iseurope.org

www.avixa.org