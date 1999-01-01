Vero drives BMW iX3 Premier Edition promo film visuals

Bristol’s Vero virtual production studio was the setting for a new promo film for BMW’s new all-electric iX3 Premier Edition. The Vero team was approached by BMW to create a studio space to house the iX3 Sports Activity Vehicle, with an LED wall that could surround it with immersive graphics.

Cheltenham-based AV expert Production AV supplied the 2.6 mm Desay screen, with the company’s Technical Production Manager Nathan Dunbar and Project Manager Sam McCrea overseeing technical pre-production and delivery.

The Production AV and Vero team constructed a 19 m-wide, 4 m-high curved LED wall using the Desay panels, running full 10 bit and HDR, which encircled the iX3. A number of shots from different angles were filmed, with the vehicle stationary at alternating standpoints.

“This required the screens to fully immerse the car into the visual backdrop, which was a night-time forest scene interjected with beams of bright white light”, says Dunbar. To complete the array, the Vero team installed a Desay 6 mm LED roof for reflections with diffusion. All of the visual content was driven by Vero’s Disguise media servers, using NovaStar 4K processing with Genlock to ensure there was no tearing of the image across the full 19 m-wide canvas.

(Photo: Vero/BMW)

www.madewithvero.co.uk