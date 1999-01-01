Transformation Church upgrades with Ayrton Levante

Transformation Church (TC), located near Charlotte, South Carolina, has added Ayrton Levante fixtures to its inventory of equipment used in producing worship services. Levante fixtures are a miniaturized version of Ayrton’s Bora wash light.

Zach McCrorey, lighting designer and production director at TC, removed all incandescent fixtures to make room for seven Levante units. TC acquired the Levante fixtures from SES Integration, a division of Special Event Services located in North Carolina.

(Photos: Ayrton)

www.ayrton.eu