Nixer Pro Audio joins Ravenna community

ALC NetworX, developer of the Ravenna technology, welcomes British pro audio tools and interface experts Nixer Pro Audio as a new Ravenna partner.

Based in Dunstable in the UK, Nixer Pro Audio specialises in the design and development of professional AoIP monitoring, mixing and diagnostics solutions. Founder and CEO Nick Fletcher has spent over thirty years designing and building equipment, including over a decade as director of R&D at Cadac.

“We already have a number of products built on the Dante protocol, but our new RL Series (launched in June 2021) was specifically designed to have Ravenna capability in response to requests from customers within the broadcast market”, explains Fletcher.

RL Series is a range of 1U rack-mounted AoIP mixing and monitoring units available in 64, 128, 192 and 256-channel versions, configurable at purchase to be either Ravenna or Dante. “Given that Ravenna is now an integral part of our product range, becoming a Ravenna partner seemed the logical option in order to keep ourselves and customers updated on all Audio-over-IP developments”, says Fletcher.

(Photo: Nixer Pro Audio)

www.nixerproaudio.com

www.ravenna-network.com