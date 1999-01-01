Martin Audio appoints Spectrum Audio Visual as distributor for Singapore

Martin Audio and Generation AV have appointmented Spectrum Audio Visual Pte Ltd as the distributor for Martin Audio products in Singapore, focusing on the installation sector.

”It is particularly exciting to welcome Spectrum Audio Visual to the Martin Audio family at this time, especially with the recent launch of Torus, our new constant curvature array”, comments Martin Audio MD, Dom Harter.

Spectrum Audio Visual will focus on the installation market in Singapore. Generation AV and Martin Audio will continue to support Entertainment and Touring partners directly where required.

(Photo: Martin Audio/Spectrum Audio Visual)

