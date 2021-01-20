Light art installation at CC NL equipped with Elation luminaires

Four different museums in The Netherlands, including the Rijksmuseum, use the new Collection Center of the Netherlands (CC NL) as a storehouse for a large proportion of their collections. The art archive also features a permanent light installation across multiple facades of the building created by light artist Herman Kuijer using 28 Elation Proteus Rayzor 760 moving heads.

The four-story, nearly 25-meter high storage facility is located in the city of Amersfoort. The building’s facade is made of Kalzip aluminum with vertical seams that create extra shades. Lined along multiple sides of the building and mounted on steel bases produced by CMS (Custom Made Steelproducts) of the Netherlands, the Proteus Rayzor 760 fixtures project beams of soft white light that move very slowly in random directions across the building’s exterior. Variations in the direction and intensity of the light, as well as the expanse of the beams and the slow speed of their motion, give rise to ever-changing compositions.

The art installation, which debuted on 20 January 2021, is visible every morning and evening. Some 3,700 square meters of solar panels make the building completely energy self-sufficient - an energy source that also powers the light art installation.

The Elation lights were supplied via Output of Den Bosch (Netherlands) and installation was realized by Vidi-Square from Zandhoven in Belgium. “Vidi-Square put me in contact with Painting with Light whose Jeroen Opsteyn did the programming for me”, says Kuijer. “We first prepared the programming on screen in their studio then executed the final programming on site.”

(Photos: Rijksmuseum/Cris Langemeijer)

www.elationlighting.com