Genelec equips residential project in Sipoo

For some years now, Finnish loudspeaker manufacturer Genelec has been in partnership with a number of Finnish homebuilders. A recent installation was for a client in Sipoo to the east of Helsinki, whose new-build property features a number of active loudspeakers from Genelec’s dedicated home speaker range.

The system was designed according to the customer’s wishes by Tomi Hyvärinen from AV sales and integration specialists HifiStudio in Helsinki - who also supplied and installed it - and Genelec’s domestic sales manager Markku Syrjäpalo.

“The customer wanted a background music system for the large open plan kitchen and living area on the ground floor”, describes Hyvärinen. “We installed a pair of Genelec G Three loudspeakers on the front edge of the mezzanine above the kitchen area.”

The whole ceiling has been acoustically treated with Konto acoustic panels, resulting in moderate reverberation times throughout. Outside, the covered, heated terrace has two Genelec AIW25 architectural loudspeakers in the ceiling. A Sonos Port streaming device in each area handles source selection and control. The ground floor also houses a gym for CrossFit workouts. A pair of G Threes controlled by a Sonus Port deliver audio there.

Upstairs, the TV/cinema room has also been acoustically treated with heavy acoustic drapes from Karlevy, a Finnish company dedicated to the design and manufacture of acoustic drapes and fixings from natural fibres. The curtains mask the glass doors opening out onto the roof terrace. A pair of Genelec G Four loudspeakers deliver the reproduction of music and movie productions.

If required, the space may be completely opened out to provide sound for the upper floor terrace as well. As with the other audio zones, control is provided via a Sonus Port multiroom streaming unit enabling the sound from the TV to be streamed anywhere in the house.

(Photos: Teemu Oksanen)

