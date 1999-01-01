Crt Birsa chooses ChamSys for Dubioza Kolektiv at Arsenal Fest

Crt Birsa of Blackout Lighting Design designed the lightshow for Bosnian stars Dubioza Kolektiv at Arsenal Fest 2021 in Kragujevac, Serbia. Birsa began lighting the band in late 2010. “My show contains ten years of history”, he says. “This is a history that is constantly updated with new ideas for old songs, and also new songs being reflected in new and traditional ways.”

For the Arsenal Festival, Birsa called on his ChamSys MagicQ MQ80 console to create the looks in support of the seven-piece band. Coordinating his 150-fixture, 9-universe show with the video designs of Bob Raccoon, he directed beams of light down from the 10-meter high stage roof.

Birsa also engaged the crowd with bright colorful audience lighting. “The band-audience communication is very essential”, he says. “The audience is almost part of the show. Because of this, audience lighting is featured in my design. I also use some effects on the crowd.”

Given the complexities of the Dubioza Kolektiv show, Birsa said time coding was essential to his plans. “I could not have done things quite this way without timecoding”, he says. “The show would have to be built with much less to it if I had to run everything 100-percent manually.”

Birsa tried to complete as much of his show as possible before he got to the festival site. However, intense sunlight forced him to make some late adjustments, working while the temperature outside reached 39° Celsius. He notes that being able to connect the MagicQ MQ80 over a network was essential.

“What helped me on the day of the show was morphing the heads on my laptop”, he says. “I was able to import all the colour and beam palettes from other shows with the same lights and then transfer this show to MQ80 and check the cues with the help of MagicVis on another computer.”

(Photos: ChamSys)

www.chamsysusa.com