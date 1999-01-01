Claypaky fixtures illuminate “Light Ballet” on Shannon River

Launched on June 13 and running until 20 June2021, the “Light Ballet” show was presented as part of Brightening Air/Coiscéim Coiligh, a nationwide, ten-day season of arts experiences brought to the public by the Arts Council, Ireland.

Produced by Culture Works for Brightening Air, “Light Ballet” transformed the skies and surrounding landscape of eight counties with a light installation floating down the River Shannon over eight days covering almost 200 kilometers. Due to the lighting technology provided by Claypaky’s Sharpy Plus Aqua weatherproof moving head fixtures (IP66-rated), “Light Ballet” was prepared for the elements on the River Shannon and visible from up to seven kilometres.

Created by Irish light artist Mick Murray and lighting designer Matthew Cregan of Light Sculptors, the installation was accompanied by a newly composed soundscape by David Kitt. The light installation and soundscape were synchronised in real-time allowing audiences to experience the soundscape at home, along the edge lands or those in-between places through their phones, tablets or computers. Audiences were able to access the soundscape via the Culture Works and Brightening Air website from June 13. The artwork run on a seven-minute cycle for four hours each night from dusk and the full show cycle could be seen at any point along the route.

As part of the design process, Murray and Cregan engaged with schools and gave them a worksheet so they could help make the ‘looks’. Murray and Cregan included these looks in the final programming and design and also gave them a palette of colour to work with that they knew would be strong in any light. The array of Sharpy Plus Aqua fixtures for the “Light Ballet” installation was provided by the UK rental company Neg Earth.

(Photos: Culture Works/Emilija Jefremova/Mike Nestor)

www.claypaky.com