AUX Media Group builds XR stage in Singapore with ROE Visual

As a creative content development company in events management and media, AUX Media Group is dedicated to creating brand experiences for its customers through immersive engagement.

AUX Immersive Studio, Singapore’s first extended reality studio, was launched at the end of last year. The studio, featuring advanced XR facilities, was built with technical support from ROE Visual.

The LED floor, measuring 6 x 6 meters, is composed of Black Marble BM4, the LED wall, measuring 12 x 3.5 meters, consists of Diamond DM 2.6 LED panels. The Diamond LED panels use Brompton LED processing and were calibrated using Brompton’s Hydra system for dynamic calibration and full HDR.

(Photos: AUX Media Group/ROE Visual)

www.roevisual.com

www.aux.com.sg