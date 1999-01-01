Tom Kenny chooses Chauvet for Vax Live concert

Global Citizen’s Vax Live, “The Concert To Reunite The World”, was a globally televised event that raised $302 million, enough to procure 26 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lighting designer Tom Kenny and the Diversified Productions Services team used 281 Chauvet Professional Maverick MK3 Washes, supplied by 4Wall Entertainment, for the event which took place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kenny arranged the RGBW moving fixtures on a circular truss above the stage, along a curved wall behind it, and on the floor in the area separating the performers from the audience.

“I wanted this to feel like a concert, not a television show”, says Kenny. “All of us involved, the artists as well as the entire crew, were thrilled to be working a live show again, and I wanted our design to express this feeling. Because of safety protocols, we had to leave 20-feet between the stage and the first row of the audience. We decided to put Mavericks on the floor in that space and shoot the light straight up.”

“We lit quite a few different styles”, he continues. “First was Jennifer Lopez who was all gracious and warm with her mother on stage. Then we had an artsy vibe for J Balvin, a punk one for Eddie Vedder, and the pure rock of the Foo Fighters. We programmed a lot of cues for J Lo and busked for the Foos, who continued performing for the pure fun of it even after the broadcast ended.”

Kenny worked the Maverick MK3 Washes and the rest of his rig with the LED house lights at SoFi Stadium to create an immersive field of light that enveloped the venue and the over 27,000 vaccinated fans inside.

(Photos: Chauvet Professional)

