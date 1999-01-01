Russia’s Aistenok Puppet Theater upgrades with Elation

Aistenok Irkutsk Regional Puppet Theater in the Siberian city of Irkutsk recently worked with Light Power Design (LPD) to upgrade its stage lighting and chose Elation Professional LED luminaires along with Magmatic atmospheric effects.

The Theater sought replacement lights for its 750 W profiles, arc-source fixtures that, although fine on functionality, generated an excessive amount of heat. Lighting designer at Aistenok Puppet Theater, Lev Sagaidak, visited Elation’s European facility in Kerkrade, The Netherlands, in early 2020 to look more closely at appropriate choices.

Working with Elation Key Account Manager Eldar Khashimbaev, Sagaidak previewed and the Theater eventually selected 12 WW Profile HP LED ellipsoidals (36-degree lens) as the 750 W profile replacement. The warm-white WW Profiles include a 4-blade framing system for a highly controlled field of light, which is key in lighting puppet theater where shuttering and precise direction of the light is essential.

In 2021, the Theater added four compact Rayzor 360Z LED moving heads to the rig, beam effects that are used mostly for backlighting. The Theater also wanted new, complementary atmospheric effects they could use to create special effects, for example, to create the right atmosphere during the process of magical transformation in fairy tales. The Theater turned to Magmatic, in the form of a Magma Prime hazer and Javelin CO2 simulation fogger. LPD, with managing director Mikhail Morozov at the helm, supplied the Elation and Magmatic products to Aistenok Puppet Theater.

(Photos: Elation/Annya Kozhanovskaya/Tatiana Zhendareva)

www.elationlighting.com