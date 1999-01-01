Rally Estonia event lit with Robe

Estonian rental company Strikken supplied the lighting design and production design and equipment for the Power Stage Live TV podium, which welcomed the 2020 winners of Rally Estonia event - part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) - and was set up close to the final stage finish line, near Rally Estonia’s HQ in Tartu.

They chose Robe moving lights including LEDWash 300s, LEDWash 800s and MMX Spots, which were all rigged on the stage ground support structure together with some outrigged pipes facilitating the front positions. The event was broadcast in 155 countries worldwide, and the Power Stage podium featured a 20-metre-deep by 30-metre-wide platform with two drive-on/off wings at the front and an LED screen upstage.

Lighting for TV generally was the starting point for the design, which was created by Strikken’s Raiko Saadjärv, Mihkel Västrik and Meelis Lever in collaboration with the Rally Estonia team. The eight LEDWash 300s onstage provided back washes, with the five LEDWash 800s key lighting at the front. It was a daylight event with the additional ambient lumens emanating from the LED screen.

The two MMX Blades were used for boosting the light levels when winning drivers Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja drove their Hyundai WRC onstage to collect the trophy. Also on the rig were some blinders and strobes, and all lighting was controlled via a ChamSys MQ80 console.

Strikken additionally supplied lighting for sponsors Sportland’s mobile shop, a stand-alone tented space which had been erected at all 17 special stages of the Rally Estonia event which covered a total competitive distance of 232.64 km. These outlets enabled fans and pass holders to purchase rally branded kit and memorabilia as well as Covid-related products like masks, hand sanitiser, etc. They also provided lighting for the final stage press and media tent. The Strikken crew of seven were led by Taisto Raamat.

(Photos: Andre Lavadinho/Margus Vaher)

www.robe.cz