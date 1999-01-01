Polish Dance Theatre equips new home with KV2

Polski Teatr Tanca, or Polish Dance Theatre, is an interdisciplinary dance company formed in 1973. While the company owns a rehearsal studio in Poznan in western Poland, it has never had its own performance space - until now. The brand new theatre in the historic centre of Poznan features a KV2 Audio sound system.

The Polish Dance Theatre is not a conventional theatre system with a fixed stage and tiered seating - audiences are seated according to how the performance area has been defined for that production. KV2 Audio were brought in to design a system following recommendation from Pawel Szulc of Music Store, whom the management had contacted for advice on an audio solution.

“The requirement was for a totally flexible and switchable system capable of delivering high fidelity sound everywhere and anywhere throughout the room”, recalls KV2’s Technical Projects Director, Andy Austin-Brown. “As a dance performance venue, the emphasis was more on high definition output even at low levels rather than high output, extended low frequency performance. This made our ESR212 3-way, full range units a good choice.”

Austin-Brown decided to keep things simple with as few points of source as possible within the performance environment. The aim was to cut down on potential interaction and time arrival issues as well as minimising any acoustical excitement concerns with the reverberation times, particularly with so much bare concrete around. “I opted for a simple grid of four ESR212 full range units in a square (essentially two units on opposite walls equidistant from each other) so that any pair could be used/muted as desired via the matrix control of the FoH mixer depending on the orientation of the production”, he says. “Further discussion led to us adding another centre right and left pair to enable full and complete control of sound within any part of the room as required.”

Once the positioning of the loudspeakers had been determined, it became clear that bespoke brackets would be required to allow the speakers to be swung out from the walls beyond any wall drapes used to define the performance area or as part of the set design. The brackets were designed and manufactured inhouse. The system is fully controlled via KV2’s ESR2800 amplifier controllers. Matrix switching, muting and combining is handled by the FoH mixer.

(Photos: KV2 Audio)

