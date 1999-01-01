NBC Olympics selects RTS as broadcast intercom provider

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected RTS to provide broadcast intercom systems and support for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, which take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 - August 8.

“RTS has been NBC Olympics’ broadcast intercom partner of choice for over 25 years”, says Denis Castanet, Director Global Product Management, RTS. “We’re proud to continue playing a key role in their coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. We are equally honored to have supported the NBC Olympics production team on their transition from analog to IP, which has enabled all their local and global locations to act as a single virtual location.”

“The installation for NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Tokyo Olympics will be full IP, comprising over 600 ports and leveraging two RTS technologies: Omneo audio for local communication and RVON for international comms”, adds Castanet. NBC Olympics will be utilizing Odin, RTS’s newest intercom matrix solution, in Tokyo as well.

