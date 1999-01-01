DAS loudspeakers installed at Penthouse Club Tampa

As part of a facility renovation that includes lighting and video, a new sound system was recently deployed at the Penthouse Club in Tampa, Florida, a combined gentlemen’s club/steakhouse that caters with two full bars. The decision was made to use loudspeakers drawn from the Quantum, E11even Sound, and Artec series catalogs of Valencia, Spain-based DAS Audio.

iDesign Productions, a lighting, video and audio design/build firm headquartered in Miami, was contracted to handle the renovation at the Penthouse Club. Michael Meacham, iDesign’s owner and lead lighting and video designer, coordinated with DAS Audio Sales Manager for Nightclubs and Hospitality, John Fiorito, for the design and implementation of the club’s new sound system.

“This was a complete renovation for interior finishes, lighting, video, and audio”, Meacham reports. “Both John Fiorito and myself worked closely with Chuck Rollins and Eddie Suqi from Penthouse to upgrade the Penthouse Tampa location. There are six spaces throughout the venue that received new audio equipment.”

In the Main Pit, the iDesign team placed eight E11even Sound ES-10 2-way point source loudspeakers, two ES-S218 bass reflex enclosures, plus four Quantum Q-10 passive subwoofers. These enclosures are driven by E11even Sound EP-8K4 and EP-10K4 power amplifiers.

In the Upper Lounge area, four DAS ES26 enclosures and two DAS Quantum Series Q-10 passive subwoofers were deployed, with amplification provided by an E11even Sound EP-8K4 power amp. The iDesign team also specified and installed 28 DAS CL6TB ceiling speakers throughout the club that are driven by Crown XLS1502 amplifiers.

DAS Audio Quantum Series Q-23-T 1-way full range loudspeakers and Quantum Series Q-10 passive subwoofers were deployed throughout the club’s Large Whale room, Long Narrow Whale room, and the Far Whale room, with amplification handled by Crown XLS1502 amplifiers.

In the Penthouse Club’s dining area, four DAS Artec-306 2-way passive point source loudspeakers, a pair of Quantum Series Q-10 passive subwoofers, and an E11even Sound EP-8K4 power amp complete the picture. System control throughout the venue is provided by a BSS BLU-100 Signal Processor with BLU link and a BLU-BOB2 Output Expander. The interface for control of the system is accomplished via the HiQnet app for the Apple iPad.

(Photos: Adi Adinayev)

www.dasaudio.com

www.idesignproductions.com