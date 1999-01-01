Creative Technology’s LED studios equipped with Elation KL Panel

Creative Technology Group has turned to Elation Professional’s KL Panel LED soft light for use in their US-based LED studios and has added a number of the full-color-spectrum fixtures to their rental inventory.

In the United States, Creative Technology (CT) operates virtual event LED studios in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York and Nashville. Each is equipped with xR and camera tracking technology that works with graphics engines to create dynamic scenes to put a presenter or product virtually into any environment.

In late spring of 2020, Creative Technology contacted Elation about an LED soft light for the studios and eventually purchased 75 of the units with snap grids and snap bags.

CT has used the KL Panels on many of their studio projects, including in their Las Vegas and Los Angeles locations. In their newest virtual event studio in Las Vegas, KL Panels and other lighting work with a large curved LED wall, LED floor and LED ceiling to create a virtual event suite for television, film, corporate and automotive work.

Working in the CT studio rigs together with LED moving head wash lights, the KL Panels provide all of the front light, backlight and stage space lighting. “In certain cases we’re able to match the KL Panels to the walls so that the entire environment has a matching color temperature”, says Erickson.

He adds that they work well with the cinema cameras but also with their 4K or 1080 broadcast cameras. “The walls tend to start colored out rather blue so we can match that with the fixtures. We can use them at a low light output to frontlight people at an appropriate temperature for the actual scene behind them.”

(Photos: Elation Professional/Creative Technology)

www.elationlighting.com