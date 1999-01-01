CIOE 2021 to be held in September in Shenzhen

CIOE 2021 (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) will be held at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center on September 1-3, 2021, with 160,000 m² exhibition areas.

CIOE’s flagship expo, Precision Optics Lens & Camera Module Expo, will attract optics industry professionals to collect information, purchase new products and find new suppliers onsite. Also, Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo will be a platform to source China’s lasers and follow the market trends under one roof.

CIOE 2021 is a sourcing platform for optics applications including consumer electronics, automotive, security and defense, smart home, drones, AR/VR, medical, etc. Hundreds of optics companies including Phenix, Yutong, CDGM, Trioptics, ASM, Hexagon, Evatec, Shineoptics, Buhler Leybold Optics, Carl Zeiss, Ameteck, Foctek, Ohara, Hitronics, Schott, Panasonic, HyVision will exhibit at CIOE 2021.

Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo covers laser material, laser optical component, laser equipment, lasers, laser specialty applications, 3D printing and industrial robot. Companies showcasing their latest technologies and solutions include Han’s Laser, HGTech, Trumpf, MKS, Hymson, JPT, Max, UW, VI Laser, Tete, Raylight, and Raycus.

CIOE and Yole Développement will continue their collaboration by co-organizing Imaging & LiDAR for Automotive Forum and 3D Sensing for Consumer Forum to discuss the key technologies enabling a more general picture of automotive and consumer industry.

Information and Communication Expo will showcase sellers and innovative technologies in the information and communication industry. Companies such as Hisilicon, Accelink, Innolight, YOFC, AOI, SiFotonics, O-Net, Analog Devices, Macom, CIGTech, Usconec, Hitachi, SONT, Linktel, Yokogawa, and Keysight, amongst others, will showcase their latest products including optical communications component and module, chips and materials, optical communications system equipment, optical fiber and cable.

Yole will collaborate with CIOE to organize the Optical Transceivers & Silicon Photonics Forum 2021 which will focus on the development of the technology and the analysis of the market trends. The forum will discuss what will come beyond 400G. Trends in players’ strategies, future technologies, roadmaps and market forecasts in optical transceivers industry will be presented at this event.

CIOE also collaborates with ePIXfab to organize the Open-Access Silicon Photonics Fabrication Platforms Forum at CIOE 2021. Speakers from Cumec, Imec, Luceda Photonics and Zhejiang University will provide updates on the recent trends, current and upcoming developments in open-access silicon photonics technologies.

www.cioe.cn