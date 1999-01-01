Black Lion Audio’s PG-2 peak performance power conditioner available

Black Lion Audio announces availability of PG-2, a peak performance power conditioner with a 120 V Power Grid of 14 outlets providing an average of 99.7% of noise filtering, due to proprietary PG-99 Filtering Technology, alongside a suite of status and alert capabilities, all housed in a 2U rack-mountable chassis.

After creating its original PG-1 Power Grid 1 as a rack-mountable power conditioner (also available as the PG-1 Type F variant with a 230 V Power Grid of 10 Europlug-compatible outlets), premiering PG-99 Filtering Technology, Black Lion Audio takes things to a higher level now with PG-2.

By being built using Panasonic and Wimi capacitors, PG-2 provides an average of 99.7% of noise filtering. Combining that superior filtration with a power absorption rating of 2,775 joules means that any connected gear is protected from any unsafe scenarios, should they unfortunately happen.

PG-2 features a bank of 12 switched, filtered, and surge-protected outlets on its back panel arranged as three groups - digital audio outlets (x4), analog audio outlets (x4), and high current outlets (x4). The time-delayed analog audio outlets and high current outlets always ensure that speakers and power amplifiers are the last to turn on and the first to turn off, thereby preventing the dreaded ‘pop’ that can occur if speakers receive power at the same time as sound sources.

A front panel provides two filtered unswitched outlets alongside a (5 V/1 A) USB charger connection and a suite of status and alert capabilities, courtesy of Voltage Monitor and Amperage Monitor metering for real-time analysis, as well as Ground OK, Wiring Fault, Clean Power On, Abnormal Voltage, and Protection On LED (Light Emitting Diode) status.

An audio alarm also helps highlight Abnormal Voltage, upping the ante when it comes to providing protection for gear connected to the PG-2 peak performance power conditioner, while front- and back panel-positioned XLR lamp connectors assist in helping shed light on the situation.

(Photos: Black Lion Audio)

