ROE Visual announces new role for company founder

ROE Visual announces that its founder Jason Lu steps up to a new position in the Unilumin group, taking on the role as President for ROE Visual and member of the board. In 2006, and just out of college, Jason Lu had started Radiant Opto Electronic Technology in Shenzhen, now named ROE Visual.

“It’s with pride and confidence that I can leave the day-to-day business to a solid and experienced team and can focus on matters that are close to my heart, such as product development and strategy”, states Jason Lu. “I’m proud of the companies’ achievements over the years of its existence and thankful to have been able to layout the basis for its current success and foundation for a bright future.”

Chen Zhu, previously COO of ROE Visual China, has now been given the role of CEO, while both Frank Montero and Roelof Bouwman continue to lead the US and EU sales offices.

Pictured: Jason Lu, Chen Zhu. (Photos: Randy/ROE Visual)

www.roevisual.com