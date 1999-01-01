Powersoft amplification available for specification within D-Tools

Powersoft announces that from now on, its full line of amplifiers will be available for specification within the D-Tools software for systems integrators. D-Tools’ System Integrator software and D-Tools Cloud platform make it easier for integrators to specify Powersoft amplification, due to a purpose-built workflow that serves integrators small and large.

The D-Tools product library will now include detailed product information and dealer-specific pricing for Powersoft’s full line of amplifiers, including the installation-focussed Duecanali, Quattrocanali, and Ottocanali rack amplifiers, with and without DSP, as well as the new half-rack Mezzo series of DSP-enabled amplifiers.

www.powersoft.com