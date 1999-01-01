Jean-Philippe Bourdon upgrades two studio sets with Elation

The game shows ‘Tout le monde veut prendre sa place’ and ‘N’oubliez pas les paroles!’, both broadcast on France 2, have been staples of French television for well over a decade.

Over the years, Jean-Philippe Bourdon, lighting designer and director of photography, has handled lighting duties for the programs and has recently added Elation Fuze Profile moving heads to his lighting toolbox. “On one of my shows the set was changed and I wanted to modernize the equipment by replacing my old VL 2500 Spots for another efficient mover,” he explains.

Bourdon specified the lighting for both productions, including placement of fixtures and programming, and designed effects such as on-set animation and audience illumination. His lighting setup consists of LED wash lights to highlight props and the audience, color changers to wash the first backdrop, one-lights and LED Pars on a second backdrop, and Ellipsoidal and 2K and 5K Fresnels for key light.

The Fuze Profile fixtures he uses for effects onto the floor, on props and onto the second backdrop. “I have ten of them on the floor and the other eleven are spread out on the grid,” he says.

