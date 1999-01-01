Astera supports Anzac Day commemorations

Lighting designer Brenton Slattery from Scene Change Brisbane chose Astera AX1 and Titan Tube wireless battery-powered LED fixtures to create a light sculpture and messaging for the 2020 Anzac Day commemorations. The sign spelt out “LEST WE FORGET” in bold, bright, positive letters and was highly visible on the waterside lawn at Howard Smith Wharfs in the Queensland state capital.

Scene Change has an in-house inventory of sound, lighting and audio kit including the 48 x Astera AX1s which were used for this installation. The additional seven Astera LED fixtures needed to make up the lettering were Titan Tubes supplied by Astera’s Australian distributor, the ULA Group.

For this installation, the Astera fixtures were rigged to a metal frame which was built from a combination of trussing pieces, scaffolding elements, custom stands, and cross pipes plus some ratchet strap technology. Seven beam type moving lights were positioned behind the completed Astera sign to provide effects and background lighting.

All the AX1s and Titan Tubes were run wirelessly, and Slattery programmed all the lights including the Astera sign via a GrandMA2 light console. A 2-minute pre-programmed show ran every half hour between 9 p.m. and midnight the evening before 25th April which is officially Anzac Day. In between each show, the Tubes returned to a static amber colour and stayed that way until 6.30 a.m. on Anzac Day itself.

The sign could be seen from vantage points all over the city and along the river. To ensure the Astera installation kept running through the night, Slattery pre-set the fixtures to the 20-hour battery period. The end of the installation coincided with ‘Light Up The Dawn’ - an initiative started by the Australian veterans organisation RSL - which saw hundreds of thousands of Australians nationwide joining together and lighting candles at 6 a.m. on Anzac Day in a show of solidarity. This year, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, this had additional resonance.

Slattery worked closely with Adam Tetro, Scene Change’s operations manager on the event planning and logistics, which included designing the sign framework and working out the hanging angles and techniques for the 55 tubes.

(Photos: Matt Van Dalen)

www.astera-led.com