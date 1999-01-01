SSLRent converts lighting design for BMW event with Chauvet

Frank Appeltans and his team at SSLRent lit a product introduction event for the BMW 2 Gran Coupé at the showroom of Belgian automobile dealer BMW Beliën Neerpelt. Using six Chauvet Professional Rogue R2 Wash fixtures, positioned on overhead truss, Appeltans bathed the vehicles in blues and reds.

Four Maverick MK2 Spot fixtures, hung on the same overhead truss structure as the Rogue units, was used to draw attention to the vehicle by providing special effects and gobo patterns. The 440 W moving LED fixtures created a ring of light around the BMW 2 Gran Coupé. The Mavericks worked in conjunction with a “curtain” of laser light. A small dark space between the lasers and the vehicle set the car further apart from its surroundings.

The vehicle itself was located on an elevated platform in the middle of the dealership building. To add an extra dimension to the exhibit, Appeltans positioned Chauvet DJ Freedom Par Quad4 uplights below the platform and matched this light with low lying red fog that was itself coordinated with the wash light. “Our idea was to make the car look like it was behind ‘bars’, as if it were something you can’t touch yet,” says Appeltans.

