Robert Juliat releases new 800 W LED followspot

Robert Juliat announce the launch of Arthur, its new 800 W LED Long Throw followspot capable of matching the lumen output of a 2500 W HMI RJ Aramis followspot and delivering up to 29,000 lumens.

Arthur’s LED engine, narrow beam angle (5.5°-15°) and long-throw capability, ensures performances with a minimum output of 2000 lux at a distance of 40 m (200 fc at 130 ft), while offering a CRI >90.

A smooth flat beam with no hot spot is teamed with gobo projection, sharp focus at every beam angle and independent control of image size and focus, due to Arthur’s variable zoom optics featuring a 3:1 beam ratio.

The electronic dimmer ensures smooth dimming without clipping or cut-out at low intensity levels, and no shift in colour temperature. Power consumption is minimised, not only by the lower power requirement of the LED source, but also because it can be switched off when inactive.

With the choice of several ventilation modes and silent-running cooling fans, Arthur is quieter than any of its discharge rivals. Robert Juliat has designed Arthur’s lamp housing with separate, removable modules for the CPU, drivers and power supply unit in a plug & play system.

