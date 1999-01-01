Marc Janowitz chooses Elation for Jimmy O. Yang stand-up comedy special

Lighting designer Marc Janowitz has lit comedian Jimmy O. Yang’s debut stand-up comedy special on Amazon Prime - ‘Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal’ - using Elation Rayzor 760 and Fuze Z350 LED wash lights. The special was recorded last fall at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle and aired in early May 2020 on Amazon’s paid subscription service.

“When lighting a comedy special, there is typically an intro look with a bit of fanfare as the comedian walks on stage,” says Janowitz, “but then that settles into a look that stays for the rest of the show. It’s a different way of thinking about lights. You study a bunch of different features of a light simply so you can find the one feature that makes it on camera as opposed to finding a light that has a lot of features because you need a multitude of flexibility.”

Janowitz, chief designer at lighting and production design firm E26Design, worked closely with the Jimmy O. Yang creative team that included producers Comedy Dynamics, director Marcus Raboy, production designer Tom Lenz and director of photography Dylan Sanford. Design for the special had started last August with the comedian heavily involved in establishing what kind of aesthetic he wanted.

Already in the house rig at the Neptune Theatre as part of the overhead lighting package were Elation Fuze Wash Z350 single source par moving heads. Janowitz had ten of the units on two overhead electrics at his disposal. Featuring prominently in the many camera angles were 24 Rayzor 760 LED washes, placed on the deck and on booms both downstage and upstage. In keeping with the linear theme, each boom-positioned Rayzor had a single line of pixels running across its face.

