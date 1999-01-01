KV2 Audio system installed at Khalijia in Barcelona

AV systems integration specialists Silence Electroacústica S.L. were commissioned to design and install the audio, lighting and DMX control systems throughout the new Khalijia Lounge & Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain. Silence opted for a KV2 Audio system based on the EX Series of active loudspeakers.

They installed a main system comprising two EX10s supplemented by a pair of EX1.2 MkII subwoofers in the performance area and a further four EX6s as a distributed system throughout the rest of the bar and restaurant.

