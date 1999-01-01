Irkutsk Academic Drama Theatre upgrades with Elation

Irkutsk Academic Drama Theatre of N.P. Okhlopkov, the oldest theatre in Eastern Siberia recently worked with Light Power Design (LPD) to upgrade its stage lighting to an automated lighting system from Elation Professional with lighting control consoles from Obsidian Control Systems.

LPD, Elation’s Russian exclusive distributor, completed a full lighting and control design for the drama theatre encompassing almost 200 Elation lighting fixtures, nearly all of them LED. Elation’s Artiste series of theatrical-grade LED moving heads makes up a key component of the new lighting system. Used as a key light as well as an effects fixture are some 74 Artiste Picasso. “The Picasso is the main fixture in the rig, used for everything and from everywhere,” says Mikhail Morozov, managing director at LPD.

With the venue being used for more than just traditional plays - concerts, musicals and theatre festivals for example - and many of the performances filmed, on-camera flicker was an issue that was taken into consideration. “Flickering can be a problem when LED fixtures and high-speed cameras work together but the Picasso has a variable refresh rate that can be set at whatever level is needed to eliminate that,” explains Morozov. A half dozen Artiste Monet luminaires move around the rig depending on the performance, used mostly as key lighting but also for effects.

The new lighting system also includes Platinum Seven and Platinum 1200 LED wash moving heads installed above the stage with Chorus Line 16 pixel bar wash luminaires moving locations depending on the performance. Fuze Par Z175 fixtures provide color wash from both sides of the stage while Colour 5 Profiles work from both sides of the stage and balconies. Multi-functional Smarty Hybrid CMY color mixing moving heads, the only non-LED lighting fixture in the rig, and SixPar 300 Par lights round out the lighting package.

When time came to consider lighting control, the venue stayed in-house, choosing a pair of Obsidian Control Systems consoles, a full-scale Obsidian M6 and a compact yet fully integrated Obsidian NX 2. Academic Drama Theatre now stands as the first professional drama theatre in the country to be fully equipped with LED lighting from a single brand.

www.elationlighting.com