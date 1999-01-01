Corona: TSL supplies solution for Skillsoft stream

TSL Lighting helped independent live events production company LRI create a Covid-secure lighting package for a live stream training session by e-learning company Skillsoft.

TSL was approached by lighting designer Tim Ball to supply a fitting solution for the project, with a specification that would provide the presentation with the needed balance of lighting for the cameras filming the session.

Skillsoft had originally programmed its ‘Perspectives 2020’ session as an in-person event, but the Covid-19 lockdown meant that LRI and Skillsoft worked quickly to transform the production into a fully online, global digital experience.

Ball’s design included Chroma-Q Colorforce II 48 LED battens for scenic treatment, Arri 650 Plus fresnels for key lighting, ETC Source Four Profiles for graphics highlights and an array of battery-powered Astera AX3 LightDrop LED spotlights for backlight.

The event was prepped, delivered and installed onsite by Ball and Graham Loughman, with consideration to the UK government's Covid-secure guidelines, with social distancing in place for all logistics, build and de-rig.

“The venue, an unoccupied space in the office building where the client is based, offered some challenges, particularly the nine-foot high ceiling with no hanging possibilities,” says Ball. “I decided to go with a single ground support truss for key light from four Arri 650 W fresnels mounted on short barrels on top of the truss for maximum height.

“Two more Arris and three LitePanels Astra 6X LED panels flown from the bottom chord bounced off the ceiling to create a soft fill, while Source Four Profiles brought out the graphics on the set.” Ball worked with TSL’s Senior Project Manager Dave Charters on the pre-production.

