Corona: The Word Alive livestream show lit with Chauvet

American metalcore band The Word Alive performed a pay-for-view show at LIT Live on June 20. For the show’s lighting design, Chris Brodman and Cody Lisle of LIT Lighting and their creative team selected a collection of Chauvet Professional fixtures that included the Maverick MK 2 Spot, Rogue R2 Wash, Rogue R1 Wash, and Strike P38, as well as the Vesuvio II fogger.

Enhancing the warm tone of the camera angles was the backlighting and color washes used by Lighting Designer James Simpson and Technical Director Cullen Noon. Rows of Maverick MK2 Spot units on the upstage deck and truss grid were used to back light band members from different angles.

The Rogue Wash fixtures were flown at different points over the entire stage and positioned on the upstage grid. This made it possible to blanket the performance area in immersive colors. At other times, the fixtures were used to create a white glow that enveloped the whole band.

Adding to the impact of the backlighting and washes was the colorful fog from the rig’s four Vesuvio units. “A pair of Vesuvios were placed on either side of the drum riser, between the upstage grid of lights and the band,” explains Chris Brodman. The Strike P38 fixtures were used to accent different songs.

“This was our best production since we began livestreaming early in the pandemic,” says Brodman. “Sound Image, our audio partner, was great, as were Brian Roth, our steady-cam operator, Jack Watson on the roamer cam, Jared Gravin on the FOH cam, Robert Drew our Grip, and Tia Purcell on social media.”

www.chauvetprofessional.com