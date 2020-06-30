Corona: AES Virtual Vienna Convention draws participants from 59 countries

The 2020 AES Spring Convention - AES Virtual Vienna - was presented in real time to a global audience, June 2-5, 2020, as the Audio Engineering Society (AES) hosted its first-ever completely online convention.

Despite being moved from its original, physical venue in Vienna, Austria, due to recent worldwide travel restrictions, the AES Virtual Vienna Convention thrived, with attendees from 59 countries logging in to view and take part in over 200 presentations in live-stream and on-demand formats, many of which offered real-time Q&A discussion with the presenters and other attendees. The entire AES Virtual Vienna Convention remained online until June 30, 2020.

In addition to more than a hundred on-demand Papers Sessions, Engineering Briefs, Posters, Technical Tours, Workshops, Tutorials and more, AES Virtual Vienna featured the most popular events of all AES conventions, including Keynote speeches, a Heyser Presentation, the Opening Ceremony and Awards presentations.

Core Student and Career Convention events also took place, including meetings of the AES Student Delegate Assembly, Recording Critiques, Recording and Design Competitions, and an interactive Education and Career Fair.

AES Virtual Vienna Partners and Sponsors, including Platinum Partner Genelec, Silver Partners Proactive Audio, Sound Solutions International and USound, and Partners Austrian Audio and Focusrite Pro, also took advantage of the online opportunity to present products and technologies to attendees and take part in Virtual Vienna presentations.

