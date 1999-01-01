BG Event selects Martin Audio MLA for arena shows in Budapest

Magdolna Ruzsa Band recently played two concerts at the 12,500-capacity Papp László Budapest Sportarena through a Martin Audio MLA PA, supplied by their Hungarian partner BG Event.

BG Event used a total of 46 MLA cabinets, and four MLD Downfill enclosures as main PA and side hangs. They also provided monitors. “This is a difficult venue compared to an average arena in Europe due to its larger size,” says BG Event’s Balázs Szentiványi. “It measures 120 meters across by just around 80 meters deep.”

“Moreover it ends in smooth flat vertical concrete surface and a huge glass sided room for the follow spots,” Szentiványi continues. “There is a significant slap back with delay coming from there - and there is also a VIP section at the end of the venue high up above last seats.” BG Event’s FOH engineer Gabor Bacskay-Mazsi and system engineer Marci Mezei jointly evolved the set-up for this particular arena show.

Behind the main left PA there was an MLX sub array rigged as well. Contrary to the electronically delayed sub layouts it was in phase in the full venue and also delivered sufficient volume. In addition to the MLA consignment, the 22 x MLX subwoofers were designed to provide the LF presence, with 10 boxes rigged on the left flank and the remainder on the ground in 2 x 3 end-fire setup.

A further 36 MLA Compact cabinets were deployed as two delay lines, and near fills. For control they used Martin Audio’s proprietary Merlin processors and new DX 4.0, as well as a Lake LM44 to optimise the system.

(Photos: Armin Toth & Bence Szentivanyi)

www.martin-audio.com